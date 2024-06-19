Graham Potter close to Premier League return after talks with Leicester City

Graham Potter is reportedly on the verge of making a Premier League comeback, with Leicester City emerging as the front-runner to sign the former Brighton and Chelsea manager.

Following his departure from Stamford Bridge in April 2023, the manager has not had a job.

After leaving Brighton in September 2022, he took over as manager of Chelsea for less than seven months.

The Sun claims that Potter has had encouraging conversations with Leicester City’s ownership.

It looks like Leicester have now got their man after positive talks with the manager.

Last week, Potter, along with West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Carberan and former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, emerged as front-runner to succeed Enzo Maresca.

The discussions have been productive, and Potter seems excited about taking charge of the newly promoted team in the Premier League.

If an agreement is reached, he will be in charge on Monday, August 19, at the King Power Stadium for the season’s first game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 49-year-old has declined many offers since departing from Chelsea.

Potter has been waiting for the right chance, having been pursued by Ajax this season.

After losing Maresca to Chelsea, Leicester are going for someone who has experience in the Premier League and has done well in his time at Brighton.

Graham Potter could work well at Leicester City

He made the Seagulls a competitive team and his playing style was widely appreciated by everyone.

In his role at the Amex Stadium, he performed brilliantly with the limited resources he had at his disposal.

His potential move to Leicester makes sense for both the parties as the club will get an experienced and able manager while Potter will get the chance to resume his career and put the dark days at Chelsea behind him.

The Foxes would be hoping that Potter can keep them in the Premier League after winning promotion under the guidance of Maresca.