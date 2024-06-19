Arsenal growing frustrated with one transfer so could try swap deal for another player

Arsenal are reportedly growing frustrated with their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and could now turn to Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are now exploring the possibility of doing a swap deal with Newcastle, with a number of different players mentioned in the report as being possible options to move to St James’ Park.

Arsenal would surely do well to add a quality defensive midfield player in the mould of Zubimendi or Guimaraes, and it will be interesting to see if they can manage to get a deal done for below his release clause.

According to Football Transfers, it could be that Arsenal will attempt to lower the Brazil international’s asking price by including a player in the deal, and the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Alberti Sambi Lokonga could be realistic options to get involved.

Guimaraes transfer: Can Arsenal prise him away from Newcastle?

Guimaraes is also mentioned as being a target for Manchester City by the Football Transfers report, so this clearly won’t be an easy deal to get done, as Newcastle will also surely do everything they can do keep hold of this important player, rather than lose him to a rival.

Arsenal might be better off going for Zubimendi as he’d surely be cheaper, but the report suggests there has been a lack of a response from the Spain international to a contract offer from the north London giants.

If Zubimendi isn’t keen on a move, that might not leave Arsenal with too many other options, so Guimaraes might be ambitious, but still worth a go.

Newcastle could also surely do well to cash in if they get a decent fee along with a player like Smith Rowe or Zinchenko, who would surely be exciting additions to Eddie Howe’s side.