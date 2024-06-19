Arsenal and Liverpool have been among the clubs to scout Real Madrid star Arda Guler at Euro 2024 as he shone in Turkey’s win over Georgia yesterday.

Guler scored an absolute screamer for the Turkish national team as they got off to a winning start, and sources have informed CaughtOffside that there is a huge amount of interest in the 19-year-old, though Real Madrid consider him untouchable.

As well as Arsenal and Liverpool, there were also scouts present from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and it’s expected that the Premier League clubs involved could soon make approaches to get information on Guler’s situation.

Still, even if there are enquiries from Premier League clubs, CaughtOffside understands that Real Madrid want to keep Guler and he’s fully part of their plans for the long term.

Guler transfer: Could the Turkish Messi end up in the Premier League?

Guler looks like a generational talent in the making and it’s no surprise to see top clubs looking closely at him, as it would be so exciting to see a player of his calibre coming to English football for what could be his peak years.

Guler could also be a Real Madrid legend in the making, though, with the club putting together an exciting young squad at the moment, with others like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Eduardo Camavinga and others looking like they could be among the best in the world for many years to come.

If there’s one thing that could eventually give the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool hope of landing the Turkey international, it’s that there’ll surely be a lot of competition for places at the Bernabeu.

Guler already struggled to play as much as some expected last season, so Los Blancos may find he becomes unsettled soon if he doesn’t get regular minutes, and then we’ll see if other clubs can pounce.