Video: Controversy as Jamal Musiala’s goal for Germany stands but Gundogan may have fouled defender in the build-up

International Football
Posted by

Jamal Musiala has scored for the second consecutive game, giving Germany the lead against Hungary.

The goal came in the 22nd minute and was surrounded by controversy.

In a sequence that began with Musiala attempting to pass to Ilkay Gundogan, Hungarian defender Willi Orban intercepted the ball.

However, the danger was not fully averted. Gundogan bundled into Orban, who fell to the ground, allowing the Barcelona midfielder to snatch the ball back and set up Musiala.

The Bayern Munich star then finished expertly into the back of the net.

But the Hungary supporters were visibly upset by the decision as Gundogan appeared to have shoved Orban to the ground in the build-up.

Watch the controversial goal below:

