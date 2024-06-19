Exclusive: Liverpool enquire about Serie A playmaker, Ligue 1 star also emerging as transfer option

Liverpool have enquired about the potential signing of Napoli playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose future at the Serie A club looks in serious doubt.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have asked for information on Kvaratskhelia, in terms of how much he could cost when taking into account his transfer fee and wage demands.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Georgia international, whose father and agent have spoken out about wanting him to leave Napoli, though the player himself will hold talks with his club after Euro 2024.

It remains a possibility that Kvaratskhelia could discuss a new deal with Napoli, which would include a release clause, but it seems Liverpool are positioning themselves in case the 23-year-old does decide to move on this summer.

Kvaratskhelia transfer eyed by Liverpool, while Fofana is also on their radar

Kvaratskhelia would be an ambitious signing to kick-start the Arne Slot era at Anfield, but it seems he’s not the only big name on their radar.

As also revealed by CaughtOffside, Real Madrid’s Arda Guler has been scouted by LFC, and there is also a desire to bring in possibly two new centre-backs this summer.

Liverpool also have plans in midfield, with Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana being considered as he’s expected to be on the move this summer, with Arsenal having also shown some interest in him recently, sending their scouts to watch him, while he was also on Manchester United’s radar last summer before they signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan instead.

Quinten Timber is another player Liverpool could turn to, as the Feyenoord midfielder is someone Slot knows well from his time in charge of the Eredivisie giants before he took over from Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League fixtures were also released yesterday as Slot will take on Ipswich Town in his first game in charge.