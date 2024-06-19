Leeds set to receive player plus cash deal for Summerville

This summer, Leeds United have been linked with a move for a Bundesliga champion.

A report has discussed the likelihood that Leeds would sign the player and the potential for a player-plus-cash deal.

As the Whites prepare for a busy summer transfer window, a number of their players could leave the club after their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Manager Daniel Farke will come under scrutiny this summer for the business he plans as the Whites will once again fight to win promotion to the top tier of English football.

Following their undefeated season, Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen may be interested in Leeds winger Summerville this summer, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.

They may want the Whites star in exchange for their young striker Adam Hlozek, who has struggled to get consistent playing time under Xabi Alonso.

It is anticipated that players such as Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Georginio Rutter will draw attention over the summer, and if they depart, those players would need to be replaced, either by new signings or the players present at the club.

Leeds United should consider signing Bundesliga champion

These rumours were reported by GiveMeSport this week, suggesting that the German club would provide a player-plus-cash deal.

Hlozek (Czech Republic) is one of the players at Euro 2024 who may be transferred this summer; Leeds is one possible destination.

He could be a worthy replacement of Summerville at the club and if the Whites lose the Dutchman, signing Hlozek makes sense.