Leeds United happy to sell playmaker before the weekend

Leeds United will complete the sale of Marc Roca to Real Betis within the next few days, according to reports.

Roca arrived at Elland Road in August 2022 from Bayern Munich, going on to rank second at the club in the 2022/23 Premier League for possessions won in the middle third (95) and third for tackles (66).

But the Spaniard was unable to save the Whites from relegation back to the Championship, swiftly returning to his homeland with Real Betis on loan to continue playing top-flight football.

Roca notched two goals and two assists in 26 La Liga appearances last season, while no Real Betis player won possession in the middle third more than his 88 times.

Leeds close in on Roca sale

A return to Elland Road for Roca has always felt unlikely but according to the latest reports, his permanent exit from the Yorkshire club is about to be confirmed.

LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross posted on X on Wednesday that progress had been made that morning between Leeds and Real Betis, with a permanent transfer expected to be confirmed “in coming days”.

Cross added: “[Leeds] United [are] pleased to get [Roca’s] wages off the books and will not mark up a loss on PSR with fee secured. Two years left on his deal after arriving for around £10m.”

According to Cross, Leeds would need to secure a fee of at least £5m in order to avoid a PSR loss.

Leeds’ failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League has left them in danger of losing a number of players, with Crysencio Summerville heavily linked with an exit while Jack Harrison is expected to remain at Everton on loan.