Leicester City close to appointing new manager in next 48 hours

Leicester City are reportedly on the brink of appointing a new manager within the next 48 hours, as the newly promoted Premier League side seeks to replace Enzo Maresca.

The Italian tactician enjoyed a successful stint with the Foxes, guiding them back to the Premier League after a triumphant season in the Championship.

However, Maresca was recently lured away by Chelsea, who were in search of an ideal replacement following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

The hunt for a new manager has been extensive, with recent reports indicating that Leicester have shortlisted three potential candidates: Graham Potter, Steve Cooper, and Carlos Corberan.

According to the latest from the Daily Mail, the club is close to making a final decision, with a new manager expected to be appointed by Friday.

Steve Cooper Emerges as Favorite

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the reins at Leicester.

The report suggests that the Foxes are in advanced talks with Cooper, and if negotiations proceed smoothly, his appointment could be confirmed within the next two days.

Cooper is known for his ability to develop young talent, and seem to have the attributes that align well with Leicester’s ambitions.

During his tenure at Nottingham Forest, he guided the team back to the Premier League in 2022 following an impressive campaign in the Championship.

However, despite his achievements, Cooper faced challenges in maintaining Nottingham Forest’s form in the Premier League.

Last season, he was sacked after a difficult spell that saw the team win just three out of 17 games, losing nine.

Leicester City’s immediate goal is to consolidate their Premier League status and build on the momentum gained from their recent promotion.

The appointment of a new manager is a critical step in this direction. The club’s hierarchy is keen to ensure that the new manager can seamlessly integrate with the squad and execute their long-term vision.