Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Ittihad this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Man Utd centre-back, whose contract expires in 2025, has already been approached by Inter and Fenerbahce, with the two clubs holding talks with his agent.

It is understood that Fenerbahce have requested that Lindelof is allowed to leave United on a free transfer a year early, though the Red Devils would still ideally like to raise funds from his sale, with something in the region of €8-10m thought to be acceptable.

Lindelof hasn’t been a regular starter for United for some time now, though he’s generally seen as being a useful squad player, and he undoubtedly brings some experience to this MUFC defence.

Still, letting Lindelof go now might make sense for United if they can bring in some money to help them strengthen other areas of their squad.

Lindelof transfer: What next for the Man United defender?

It will be interesting to see where Lindelof ends up, as one imagines other clubs will surely be willing to pay some money for the 29-year-old, meaning Fenerbahce’s attempts to get him on a free could backfire.

Saudi clubs are yet to make the kind of signings they made last summer, when they brought in superstars such as Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, but one imagines they’ll show similar ambition at some point to keep on strengthening the league.

Lindelof might not be in quite the same league as some of those, but one imagines he could surely do a job for clubs like Al Nassr and Al Ittihad.

If not, he may favour continuing his career in Europe anyway, and one imagines he’d have a role to play at Inter and Fener as well.