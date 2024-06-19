Liverpool star sparks exit rumours after contract talks stall with 12 months left

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is worried about one of his players as he prepares to start his tenure at the club.

Since Jurgen Klopp announced his departure from Anfield, the Liverpool faithful were worried about the future of some of their players.

Three of their key players; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, all have twelve months remaining on their current deals at Anfield.

Now, one of them have stalled contract talks with the club, making new manager Slot’s life difficult at the club right now.

According to Teamtalk, Liverpool and Slot are worried about the future of Dutch centre-back Van Dijk at the club.

The report states that contract talks with the club over a new deal have stalled which has fueled rumours of exit.

The Netherlands international is a target of the Saudi Pro League and they will soon meet the representatives of the reliable centre-back to discuss a move to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr team are interested in the services of Van Dijk and if they part ways with former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, they will consider a move for the Liverpool defender.

The Liverpool centre-back is currently on international duty with Netherlands at Euro 2024 and he will take a decision on his future after the tournament.

The interest in him from the Saudi League is concrete and they remain confident of signing the 32-year-old defender.

The Reds have already lost one centre-back in Joel Matip, who left the club this summer after the expiry of his contract.

Liverpool need Van Dijk more than ever now

They cannot afford to lose another defender and someone who is as important as Van Dijk.

The defender should be kept at the club at any cost since his role in the transition period will help the club and new manager Slot.

It is important that the Reds keep the core of their team together for a few more years as that would help the club in the absence of Klopp.

The Reds are in the market for a new centre-back and someone should be brought in to partner the Dutch defender, not to replace him.