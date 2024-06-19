Liverpool are considering signing two new centre-backs this summer, and have a lift of at least five targets they’re ready to choose from, with Leny Yoro, Goncalo Inacio, Riccardo Calafiori, Marc Guehi and Jean-Clair Todibo all under consideration at Anfield.

CaughtOffside understands Liverpool are ready to back new manager Arne Slot with some major investment this summer, and two new central defenders are looking increasingly like priorities for the club.

Inacio remains the top target for Liverpool, and has been since October, with the feeling now being that the player is ready to leave Sporting Lisbon after deciding to stay at the club in January.

All going well, CaughtOffside have been told that LFC could step up efforts to finalise a deal for Inacio in the coming weeks, but they have alternatives in mind as well, with Crystal Palace and England ace Guehi set to be closely monitored at Euro 2024.

Yoro is also a profile Liverpool like, but it’s anticipated that there will be too much competition from his signature from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. Calafiori is also appreciated by the Reds, but Bologna don’t want to sell both him and Joshua Zirkzee in the same window.

Liverpool transfers: Who will be the long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk?

Liverpool could do well to bring in a top young defender as Virgil van Dijk is perhaps starting to show signs of slowing down a little after a great career with the Merseyside giants since joining back in 2018.

It won’t be easy to replace someone that influential, but Inacio looks like someone with huge potential, while Yoro is also clearly among the finest young players in world football at the moment.

Guehi has also been impressive in the Premier League, so is an option well worth considering, even if Arsenal are expected to step up their efforts for the England international soon.