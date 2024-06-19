Video: Former Liverpool fan favourite scores vital screamer in Euro 2024 contest

Switzerland have drawn level with Scotland in their crucial Euro 2024 clash courtesy of a Xherdan Shaqiri screamer with three points being huge for either side.

A win for the Swiss would qualify them for the Round of 16 having won their first game against Hungary, while the Scots are fighting to stay in the competition.

Steve Clark’s men took the lead in the game after 13 minutes through Man United’s Scott McTominay, but the match is now level after a screamer from former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri.

The 32-year-old spent three years at Anfield where he became somewhat of a fan favourite.

The Switzerland star won the Premier League and Champions League with the Merseyside club as he went on to feature in 63 matches for the Reds, scoring eight goals and assisting a further nine.

Shaqiri is still producing at a high level and this latest goal is another beauty to add to his collection.

Watch: Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri scores screamer in Euro 2024 clash with Scotland