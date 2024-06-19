Manchester United star still not training with England in worrying Euro 2024 update

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has reportedly still not been able to join in with England training at Euro 2024 as he looks to recover and feature in the tournament.

Shaw hasn’t played since February, but he made it into Gareth Southgate’s side for this summer’s Euros, with the hope that he could make it back and feature in Germany.

However, it seems Shaw is still not making as much progress as some would have hoped, as he’s still not trained with England, according to the Daily Mail.

Kieran Trippier played at left-back for England in the win over Serbia, but Southgate will surely want his only natural left-back to come back as soon as possible.

Shaw injury: Man United and England ace’s injury nightmare continues

Shaw has had a lot of bad luck with injuries at Old Trafford, and it’s sad to see it affecting his situation with the Three Lions now as well.

Luke Shaw in action for Manchester United
Having scored the opening goal for England in the Euro 2020 final, Shaw has shown what an important player he can be for the national team, so fans will hope there’s a more positive update on his fitness soon.

United fans will also surely be cheering their player on to get back to fitness and have a good tournament to boost his confidence ahead of next season.

