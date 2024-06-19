Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is considered important to the club despite transfer rumours linking him as a potential target for Juventus recently, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Juventus are also currently focused on the Douglas Luiz swap deal as a priority, so he’s not aware of anything concrete happening with Madueke.

The Blues attacker has been a little inconsistent since arriving at Stamford Bridge, but he’s shown some potential and may be worth keeping for the future if he can continue to develop and gain experience.

Madueke could surely be a tempting option for clubs elsewhere, though, so this may be one to watch for the weeks and months ahead, even if nothing is happening right now.

Madueke transfer: Chelsea winger linked with Juventus but nothing concrete right now, says Romano

Discussing Madueke’s future amid the links with Juventus, Romano said: “I’m also aware of a Chelsea rumour involving Noni Madueke and Juventus, but I have no updates on this at the moment.

“Madueke is an important player for Chelsea, so there is really nothing concrete on his future so far. We will see if something changes in the next weeks, but for now Juventus are also focused on the Douglas Luiz swap deal with Aston Villa.”

Romano has also linked Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise with Chelsea, and it perhaps makes sense that, if that deal ends up going through, there will surely be more speculation over Madueke, as the pair are similar players in the same position.

CFC fans will surely view Olise as an upgrade on Madueke, but it remains to be seen if the Frenchman will end up joining, as there’ll surely be interest from other top clubs as well this summer.