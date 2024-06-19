UEFA ban Man United from signing top centre-back with talks advanced

Man United’s pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is currently off as UEFA rules prevent the Premier League club from signing the French star.

Erik ten Hag has wanted a new centre-back at Old Trafford since last summer but the hierarchy at the Manchester club failed to deliver the Dutch coach one.

The Red Devils went on to have severe injury issues in the position during the second half of the season. It was so bad that Ten Hag had used Casemiro in the role and the Man United boss will not want that to happen again during the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United were in advanced talks to sign Nice’s Todibo as all parties have been keen on a move for months.

However, the deal is now unlikely to happen as UEFA rules prevent it due to the two cubs having the same owners and playing in the same European competition next season.

Man United have alternative targets after Jean-Clair Todibo disappointment

Following this news, Man United will now pursue some of their alternative targets. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is the most likely to end up at Old Trafford as the Red Devils have already submitted a bid for the England star.

That very low offer of £35m was rejected by the Toffees as the Merseyside club seek £70m for their star centre-back, reports Sky Sports.

Branthwaite would be an incredible signing for Man United as the Everton star was one of the best defenders in the Premier League last season. The centre-back is still only 21 and the transfer fee will be worth it as the Englishman is only going to get better.