Scotland have taken the lead in their crucial Euro 2024 clash with Switzerland courtesy of a familiar face in Man United’s Scott McTominay.

Steve Clark’s men need to win the Group A game after being hammered by Germany in their opener.

Three points would give them a great chance of qualifying for the Round of 16 and the bounce back from Friday’s disappointment will also be important should they advance.

The goal came from a counter-attack which resulted in Liverpool’s Andy Robertson bursting forward before McTominay finished the move off.

The two Premier League stars are arguably Scotland’s two best players and they have stepped up when their country needed them most.

The midfielder has scored some big goals for United this season but his latest may be the biggest of the entire campaign from the 27-year-old.

Watch: Man United’s Scott McTominay produces huge goal for Scotland at Euro 2024