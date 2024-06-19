Morgan Gibbs-White is likely to leave Nottingham Forest this summer and it is being reported that Newcastle are the best-placed club to sign the talented midfielder.

The 24-year-old has been at the City Ground since 2022 having made the £42.5m move from Wolves.

The Englishman has been a big hit at Forest and has developed into the club’s best player. Gibbs-White featured in 37 Premier League matches this season, scoring five goals and assisting a further 10. This played a big part in Nottingham Forest staying up, but could it be the player’s last campaign at the City Ground?

Forest are one of six top-flight clubs that need to sell players before June 30 to appease the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which could lead them to part ways with Gibbs-White.

Newcastle and Tottenham are two clubs interested in the 24-year-old, with journalist Dean Jones believing that the Magpies are more likely to sign the midfielder over their North London Premier League rivals.

The Nottingham Forest star would be a great addition to Eddie Howe’s squad and the Magpies boss would certainly take his game to another level.

Newcastle “best-placed” to sign Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White this summer

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has provided an update on the future of Gibbs-White and has stated that Newcastle are leading the way to sign the 24-year-old talent.

“Doubt continues to linger around the potential of him staying at Nottingham Forest and my hunch is that if he leaves, Newcastle would be the best-placed to sign him,” the journalist said.

“Spurs are being linked too but I’ve heard a few whispers around the Newcastle side of this that would make me side with them slightly in terms of being favourites at this early stage.

“He would be such an intriguing signing in that Newcastle team, a lovely player to have, making inroads behind Isak.

“We know the priority for Newcastle is to find an attacker for the right side of the attack but I would still keep an eye on Gibbs-White and how his situation starts to open up.”