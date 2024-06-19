Netherlands vs France: Tickets, TV channel and match preview ahead of Euro 2024 glamour clash

The Netherlands and France face each other in the next chapter of their Euro 2024 journey and a win for either team will go a long way in deciding who finishes top of Group D.

The two sides won their opening games with the Dutch defeating Poland 2-1, while the French had to overcome a very tough Austria side and just got past Ralf Rangnick’s men with a 1-0 scoreline.

All the talk coming into this clash has been about the nose injury suffered by Kylian Mbappe and the superstar is set to miss this crucial game in Leipzig as a result. France have more than enough quality to replace him, but the 25-year-old’s absence will certainly have an impact on his team.

These two nations have a head-to-head record of 16-3-11 in favour of France, with Didier Deschamps’ men winning 2-1 the last time the pair met back in October 2023. In fact, France have won seven of their eight previous meetings and will be confident of coming away from Leipzig with all three points and complete control of Group D.

Netherlands vs France team news

As previously mentioned Kylian Mbappe will miss France’s clash with the Netherlands due to the broken nose he suffered against Austria with the superstar expected back at a later date.

The Netherlands came through their first game unscathed and Ronald Koeman is unlikely to make many changes to his line-up for their clash with the French.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea on loan at Dortmund)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Predicted starting XIs

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Schouten; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Coman; Thuram.

Are tickets still available for Netherlands vs France?

Tickets for Netherlands vs France sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Netherlands vs France on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of the Netherlands vs France on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.

The match kicks off at 20:00 (UK time) on Friday, June 21 in Leipzig.