Newcastle closing in on new deal for key £60m star targeted by Arsenal & Chelsea

Newcastle United are closing in on agreeing a new contract with key forward Alexander Isak, according to reports.

Isak joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad for £60m (per the BBC) in the summer of 2022. Since then, the 46-time Sweden international has notched 35 goals and five assists in 67 appearances across all competitions, helping the club into the Champions League for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Newcastle couldn’t replicate their success last season, exiting Europe at the group stage after being drawn in a nightmare section alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, while they slipped to seventh in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the top four.

There have been fears that a lack of continental action next season coupled with his excellent form — finishing behind only Erling Haaland (27) and Cole Palmer (22) in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 21 goals — could turn Isak’s head. Indeed, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with his signature.

Newcastle progressing with Isak talks

Isak’s current deal at St. James’ Park runs through the 2027/28 campaign. However, according to HITC, Newcastle are progressing with talks that would extend that contract even further.

The report states that Newcastle’s main aim is to secure Isak’s long-term future before the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, while the offer on the table would finally place the striker among the club’s top earners.

Bruno Guimaraes is another Newcastle star linked with a move away, understood to be courting serious attention from Premier League champions Manchester City.

But while the Brazilian midfielder has a release clause in his contract, Isak does not, giving Newcastle much more power and flexibility when it comes to negotiations.