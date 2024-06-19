Palace table bid to sign £100k-a-week Premier League forward

After completing the signing of defender Chadi Riad, Crystal Palace are set to step into the market again to sign a new attacker.

They are eyeing a move for Premier League attacker who was not given enough playing time by his club last season.

According to Caught Offside sources, Palace are ready to make an offer for Arsenal player Reiss Nelson.

Palace are planning to offer about £8.45 million. The Eagles have even started negotiations to seal the deal, but the Gunners want £21.1 million for the 24-year-old.

Palace face competition from fellow London clubs West Ham United and Fulham for the signature of the Arsenal attacker.

Nelson appeared in 15 Premier League games last season for the Gunners and he ended his season without any goal or assist.

His future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain and he would be willing to move as his career has not progressed under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Nelson should consider a move to Crystal Palace

In order to develop further and become a better player, he needs the support and the confidence of the manager, which is clearly lacking at Arsenal.

Nelson has played for the Gunners for 89 games, tallying eight goals and nine assists.

It seems he is edging closer to a move away from Arsenal and this summer could decide where his long term future lies.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has transformed young players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise and that should give Nelson the confidence to consider a move to Selhurst Park.