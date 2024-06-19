Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants England star who is at Euro 2024

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are seriously interested in the services of Brentford attacker Ivan Toney.

The striker is currently away on international duty with England at the European Championship this summer.

After being selected by Gareth Southgate to become a part of the Three Lions squad, Toney, despite a disappointing season at Brentford, was chosen as one of the strikers for England.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to make additions to the attack and he has identified Toney as the player who can fill that void in his team.

Spurs are expected to consider a bid for the striker after Euro 2024 this summer, as they search the market for a Harry Kane replacement.

The report mentions that the North London club will make a formal offer for the striker, who missed a large part of last season for breaching betting rules.

Postecoglou is waiting to make his move to sign the striker and the Australian manager is willing to take his time for the Euro to end first.

Spurs had to deploy Son Heung-min and Richarlison in attack last season after Kane left for a new adventure and joined Bayern Munich.

Despite Son’s impressive performances while playing up front, the need for a genuine striker is evident at Tottenham.

Toney to Tottenham makes sense for all parties

Signing someone like Toney would let Son play in his preferred position out wide and give the Spurs attack a focal point, something they desperately need.

After losing out on a top four finish, Postecoglou is determined to add more players to his team and challenge for Champions League qualification again next season.

Spurs have already completed a loan deal for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in order to support their attack and Toney could join them soon if they can manage to make the right offer and convince the player.