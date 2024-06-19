Tottenham on verge of stealing Aston Villa’s swap deal

Tottenham have entered the competition to sign Weston McKennie, after Aston Villa’s negotiations with Juventus over a deal have halted.

Football Insider claims that Tottenham have now snooped on Aston Villa’s signing of Weston McKennie, with the team reportedly having reached an agreement with the Old Lady for the American.

Aston Villa and Juventus came to a deal last week in which the Italian team would get €20 (£17 million) in cash and the services of Douglas Luiz in exchange for McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

However, McKennie’s personal terms have turned out to be a roadblock, leading the deal to stall and giving Spurs the upper hand now.

Negotiations have begun with Juventus on a £15 million agreement to sign the US international player this summer.

Football Insider claims that their sources tell them Spurs have not only begun negotiations with the Bianconeri but have now successfully hijacked the agreement.

Despite not having much of an effect during his 2022–23 loan stint at Leeds, McKennie, 25, was a reliable player for Juventus in the previous season.

Tottenham move can cause serious trouble for Villa

Due to the impasse in the talks between McKennie and Aston Villa, Juventus are becoming less optimistic about their chances of signing Douglas Luiz.

Villa may face severe repercussions if they are unable to get McKennie’s signature and must quickly come up with other ways to balance their books and adhere to financial rules.

As for Spurs, McKennie could replace Giovani Lo Celso at the club who is expected to leave this summer.