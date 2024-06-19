25-year-old on verge of completing West Ham exit today

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott is not necessarily a name that many fans will be familiar with, but he’s someone now reportedly on the verge of leaving the club.

The 25-year-old has made only one senior appearance for the Hammers and it seems that’s now his career with the east London outfit is going to end.

After a few loan spells away from West Ham, Trott is now closing in on a move to Danish club Vejle Boldklub for just under £2million.

Trott is finally set to leave West Ham permanently, with various sources now saying a deal is close to completion, and may even be finalised today.

Negotiations have been described as ‘positive’ and that now means Trott is surely approaching the end of what has been quite a long stay at West Ham.

Despite never breaking into the first-team, the former England youth international first linked up with the club’s academy all the way back in 2016, though it’s fair to say he never lived up to that potential they saw in him at a young age.