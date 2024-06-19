Watch: Ilkay Gundogan with a neat finish to double the lead for Germany vs Hungary

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has extended Germany’s lead to 2-0 against Hungary, putting his team in a commanding position in their second group stage match of Euro 2024.

Gundogan, who was instrumental in Germany’s opener controversially scored by Jamal Musiala, has now found the back of the net himself.

The goal came as Gundogan showcased his trademark late-arriving run into the box, meeting a precise pass from Mittelstadt before expertly slotting the ball past the Hungary goalkeeper.

Germany are on course to secure their second consecutive victory in the group stages, following their earlier 5-1 win against Scotland.

The result puts them in a strong position in Group A as they aim to advance further in the tournament.

Watch the goal below: