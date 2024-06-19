West Ham table £6m bid to sign forward with 68 Premier League goals

West Ham United have tabled a £6m bid for ex-Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to reports.

The 31-time Ivory Coast international left Selhurst Park for Turkish giants Galatasaray last summer and hit 10 goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions during his debut season in Istanbul — winning the Super Lig and Turkish Super Cup double along the way.

That came after two incredible spells at Crystal Palace, where Zaha notched 90 goals and 62 assists in 458 appearances across all competitions — broken up by a disappointing stint at Manchester United — with 68 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

Galatasaray keen to remove Zaha salary

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via TBR), Galatasaray are looking to get Zaha’s wages — reportedly £3.75m per year — off the books despite his success with the club.

Fotomac states that the Lions would be happy to accept offers of £8m for the 31-year-old, even though his current contract runs until 2026, with the Istanbul side landing the forward on a free transfer last summer.

West Ham are understood to be keenly interested in bringing Zaha back to London as they rebuild under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

However, there’s plenty of work to do with the Hammers reportedly tabling an offer of just £6m for Zaha, whose Transfermarkt value currently stands at over £9m.

Despite advancing into his 30s, there’s no doubt Zaha would fill a need for West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen (16) the club’s only player to register more than eight Premier League goals in 2023/24.