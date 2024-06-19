Exclusive: Man United informed on striker’s transfer situation since last week, says expert

Manchester United have been informed on the Joshua Zirkzee transfer situation for the last week, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that AC Milan remain the most advanced in their efforts to sign Zirkzee, even if Man Utd have also shown an interest and asked for information on the potential deal.

The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A with Bologna and makes sense as someone who could now be in line for a big move this summer, with United in need of more options up front after a mixed first season from young Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund last term.

Zirkzee to Milan could still be more likely, with United’s interest still at an early stage, but Romano also made it clear that the Italian side may need to be fast to avoid a hijack as a lot of clubs are looking for strikers this summer, and there aren’t that many on the market.

Zirkzee transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

“I’m getting many questions about Joshua Zirkzee as there have been new reports linking Manchester United with a strong interest in the Bologna striker, but my information remains the same as last week – AC Milan are the favourites because they have an agreement on almost everything on the player side, such as the contract and the salary,” Romano said.

“Milan have also informed Bologna more than ten days ago that they want to pay the release clause for Zirkzee, which is worth €40m. However, they still don’t have an agreement with Zirkzee’s agent. So Milan are in control of the situation on the player side, but they don’t have an agreement on the conditions with the agent yet, so that’s an important factor.

“Meanwhile, other clubs are entering the story and trying to understand what’s going on around Zirkzee. There are not so many strikers available on the market for that price, and that is why if Milan want to close this deal, they have to be fast. Manchester United have now made an enquiry – it’s not advanced, still early stages, but Man United are informed on Zirkzee deal details since last week.

“They’ve asked for information on the release clause details and potential salary package. AC Milan have agreed on personal terms and they want to pay the clause, but they’ve still no agreement with his agent on commission. Let’s see if Man United will really decide to enter and start concrete talks.

“So, United wanted to be informed, as Zirkzee is one of their options they’re considering, though not the only one. It’s something they are discussing internally at Man United as they wait to decide who is their top target for the new striker. It’s not an advanced negotiation as of yet, but Zirkzee is under consideration by people at the club.”