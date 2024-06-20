Negotiations are underway to sign one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders, and Aston Villa might soon welcome him to Villa Park.

Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior may be moving to Aston Villa rather than Weston McKennie as part of the deal that would send Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

Aston Villa have received an offer from Juventus for midfielder Enzo Barrenechea as they attempt to get Brazil’s Douglas Luiz.

Samuel Iling-Junior and American midfielder Weston McKennie were engaged in the Bianconeri’s original move for the youngster, but it appears that the plan has altered.

According to a recent update from Fabrizio Romano, Enzo Barrenechea is eager to join Aston Villa as a part of the Luiz deal.

Romano wrote on X: “Enzo Barrenechea, open to Aston Villa move as negotiations are underway with Juventus for Douglas Luiz swap deal.

“Barrenechea’s keen on PL move after Wes McKennie is currently no longer part of negotiations, as revealed yesterday. Juve and Villa remain in talks.”

In an effort to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Villa are ready to offload Douglas Luiz this summer.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants new players

However, they are keen to sign two young players from Juventus in order to replace the Brazilian international.

Enzo is a central midfielder who has been compared to Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona and Spain great Sergio Busquets.

Villa are interested in bringing him to Villa Park to increase the depth and talent of Unai Emery’s squad.