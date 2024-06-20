Arne Slot already comments on Liverpool’s 12:30 Premier League opener

A new era at Liverpool begins on August 17 as Arne Slot takes over as the Reds’ head coach away at Ipswich Town and the Dutch coach has already made a comment about the 12:30 kick-off time.

It is fair to say that his predecessor Jurgen Klopp did not like this timeslot and often complained about it for various and understandable reasons.

Liverpool were often chosen to play at this time after international breaks which gave their players very little time to prepare for games, especially those coming back from South America. Klopp could not understand why the Merseyside club were put in the timeslot so often and it eventually got to the German coach.

Klopp’s first game in charge of Liverpool was ironically a 12:30 kick-off against Tottenham at White Hart Lane back in October 2015 and Slot will now start his era at Anfield at the same time away at Ipswich.

The former Feyenoord boss has already made a comment about the timeslot and it is one that will go down well with fans of the Reds.

Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s 12:30 kick-off against Ipswich Town

During his final two seasons in the Premier League, Klopp saw his side claim all three points in only five of 12 early games.

It seems like some sort of joke that the minute the German leaves, Liverpool are back in that timeslot for Slot’s first game in charge of the Merseyside club.

The Dutch coach has alluded to this and has joked about Klopp’s dislike for this timeslot.

Speaking to Liverpool’s media, Slot has said via David Lynch: “They’ve told me it’s going to be 12.30… from what I know, Jurgen complained a lot about this so probably they thought, with Jurgen being out let’s put them at 12.30 again!”