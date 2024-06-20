Arsenal make decision on Viktor Gyokeres as Gunners look for a new striker

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are not interested in activating the release clause of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

In 33 Liga Portugal matches last season, the Sweden international scored 29 goals and notched 10 assists.

His brilliant season for the Portuguese team has attracted interest in his services with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal one of the admirers of the striker.

Arsenal are looking for a new front man to lead their attack next season as they aim to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the Premier League title.

After failing twice in their pursuit to win the Premier League, Arteta has decided to sign a new striker as both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to provide the Gunners the support they need in their attack.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and Gyokeres in one of them.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have all been connected with a move to Arsenal.

Gyokeres has a £86million release clause in his contract and Arsenal are not willing to meet that, no matter how desperate they are to sign a new striker.

The report mentions that Arsenal hold a genuine interest in the striker but his astronomical release clause is too much for them to meet.

After making a move from Coventry City last summer, Gyokeres has established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe.

Under the management of Ruben Amorim, the Sweden striker has taken his game to a whole new level.

Arsenal might stick with Havertz up front

It remains to be seen what the Gunners decide in their chase to sign a new attacker but Gyokeres moving to the Emirates Stadium is now highly unlikely.

The report mentions that the North London club would be happy to enter the new season with Kai Havertz leading their line if they cannot find the right attacker this summer.

The former Chelsea attacker scored 13 Premier League goals in his debut season at Arsenal and impressed while playing up front for Arteta’s team.