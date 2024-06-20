Aston Villa in intensive talks to sign Everton striker

Lewis Dobbin of Everton is rumored to have had positive talks with Aston Villa about a move to Villa Park, according to Liverpool ECHO.

The 21-year-old scored his first senior goal for the Blues against Chelsea in December, and he was expected to spend the summer trying to impress Sean Dyche.

However, his career could take a surprising turn after the latest developments.

Just when he had decided that he would try to impress the Everton manager in order to start more games for the Toffees, Aston Villa entered the picture and they could now take the player away from Goodison Park.

A move to Aston Villa is now looking likely for the talented young attacker, who made 15 first-team appearances for Sean Dyche’s team last season, but started only one Premier League match.

After making his Everton first-team debut in September 2021, Dobbin spent the 2022–2023 season on loan at League One Derby County, where he made 54 appearances and scored five goals.

The two clubs are in negotiations over Dobbin and Villa’s young midfield player Tim Iroegbunam, in what appears to be an attempt to get around the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability rules.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is impressed with Dobbin

In cash-deferred transactions, both clubs can artificially increase their transfer payments, which would help them achieve the PSR requirements, by overpaying for each other’s players.

Unai Emery, the manager of Villa, is intrigued by Dobbin’s versatility and talent and wants to see the young striker reach his full potential.