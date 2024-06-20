Former Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has reportedly been taken to hospital after suddenly falling ill, according to various outlets.

Bentaleb, currently with Ligue 1 club Lille, is widely rumoured to have had a suspected heart attack, though this has not yet been 100% confirmed.

It seems the situation is fairly serious, however, as it’s been stated that Bentaleb suddenly fell ill and was taken into hospital immediately.

Tottenham spoke out on the incident on social media, sending Bentaleb the message: “We’re sending you all our love and best wishes, Nabil. Everyone at the club is with you.”

One hopes Bentaleb will make a full and speedy recovery, and everyone here at CaughtOffside wishes him well in this difficult time for him and his family.