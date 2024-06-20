Chelsea get approval from Premier League striker but not his club for summer move

Chelsea are actively looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

They currently have the options of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to play up front but the Blues need more additions in order to strengthen their attack.

One striker that they are interested in for a long time is Aston Villa’s Colombian striker Jhon Duran.

Despite playing only 23 Premier League matches last season and scoring five goals for the Midlands club, Duran has impressed Chelsea and they are keen to sign him this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have the green light for a move for Duran from the striker but not Aston Villa yet.

Romano said on his Playback channel:

“Chelsea have to reach an agreement with the player and with the club. On the Jhon Duran case, they already have the green light of Jhon Duran, but not yet the green light of Aston Villa.

“In that case, it has to be a swap deal so it is a complicated story, guys – it is not easy.”

Despite playing second choice to striker Ollie Watkins at Villa Park, Duran impressed whenever he was given the chance.

He might not have scored many goals last season but his contribution was crucial in taking Villa to the Champions League.

The young attacker has approved a move to Chelsea but he is waiting for Villa to allow him to go ahead with the move.

Duran should avoid Chelsea move this summer

The 20-year-old attacker should continue his development under Unai Emery at Aston Villa rather than jump at a move to Chelsea at this stage of his career.

Like many young players who have made the early move to Stamford Bridge, he could struggle at Stamford Bridge and that would harm his growth as a player.

At Villa, away from the scrutiny and the heavy attention of the media, Duran should work on his game and take some time before making a bigger move.