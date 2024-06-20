Chelsea are weighing up whether to offer defender Trevoh Chalobah as part of a swap deal for Michael Olise according to reports.

The Blues have identified Olise as their main transfer target this summer and are pushing hard to sign the 22-year-old.

Chelsea almost signed the winger last summer when they activated his then £35m release clause, but the deal fell through with Palace unhappy at how Olise was approached.

Chelsea consider using Chalobah as part of Olise deal

Olise ended up signing a new contract with the Eagles which saw his release clause increase to in the region of £60m.

This hasn’t put Chelsea off and they have once again returned this summer to try and complete a deal for the Frenchman.

The Blues along with Newcastle and Bayern Munich have been given permission by Palace to speak to Olise’s representatives over a possible deal.

Olise’s release clause is thought to be complicated in it’s nature due to his former club Reading being owed part of it as well as Palace and the player himself.

One option for Chelsea could be to include a player as part of the deal and GIVEMESPORT report they are considering using Chalobah as a makeweight.

The report adds that Palace have identified Chalobah as a possible option, with Chelsea known to be open to moving him on this summer.

The Blues are reportedly leading the race for the Frenchman, but will be aware other club’s are in the race, and they will need to convince Olise Stamford Bridge is the best place for him despite a lack of Champions League football.

Olise is set to represent France at the Olympics and will no doubt want his future resolved before then, with staying at Selhurst Park for another season a possibility which can’t be ruled out, and Palace are believed to have offered him a new contract which would see his release clause become higher.