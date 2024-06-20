Cole Palmer shares social media message after being overlooked by Southgate for the second consecutive game

Chelsea star Cole Palmer remained an unused substitute for the second game in a row for England.

England were held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark, in what was another uninspiring performance from the Three Lions.

Harry Kane gave them the lead early in the game with a finish from close range, but Denmark responded with an equaliser soon after, courtesy of a stunning strike from Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

At one point of the game, England desperately needed creativity, but Gareth Southgate continued to overlook Palmer, despite him coming at the back off an incredible season, scoring 27 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions.

His decision to leave Palmer on the bench has left both fans and pundits surprised, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter), to criticise Southgate for it.

Cole Palmer posts subtle message after Southgate snub

Cole Palmer also took to social media to share a message after the game, even though he did not address the issue directly.

He posted a subtle message, stating: “God’s time is the best. Unto Next”