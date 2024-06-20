Exclusive: Manchester United hold talks with agents of €75m Arsenal transfer target

Manchester United have received information on Matheus Cunha’s situation at Wolves after holding initial talks with the player’s agents, CaughtOffside understands.

Cunha is attracting interest this summer after some impressive form for Wolves last season, with sources informing CaughtOffside that Man Utd are joined by Arsenal in considering the player this summer.

However, this won’t be an easy deal to get done as Wolves are understood to be demanding as much as €75million to let the Brazil international go, which perhaps seems a bit steep in this era of Financial Fair Play.

Both United and Arsenal have spent a lot in recent times, and it remains to be seen if they’d be prepared to go quite that high for Cunha, even if he is a player with big potential.

Cunha transfer: Will Man United pay up for the Wolves star or seek an alternative?

Sources have also informed CaughtOffside that the Red Devils have other names on their list of potential striker targets, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee also an option being explored.

AC Milan have long looked the favourites for Zirkzee, but it has now been suggested that the player’s head has been turned by interest from United, so there could be further talks to take place soon.

Cunha is also firmly on the radar of United and Arsenal, however, and the 25-year-old has the bonus of being proven in the Premier League, so could be a useful addition to give these teams more quality in attack.

MUFC had a difficult season last term and would do well to bring in someone to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford and Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal, meanwhile, came close to winning the Premier League title, but perhaps lacked a clinical goal-scorer at times, so there’s surely room for someone like Cunha to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.