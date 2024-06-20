Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David over a potential transfer this summer.

Other Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, West Ham United and Aston Villa are also thought to be interested in David, but Man Utd may be the most advanced with their interest after contacting his representatives, according to iNews.

David has shone during his time in Ligue 1 and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League, though it remains to be seen who will end up winning the race for his signature.

We’ve so often seen the Canada international linked with big moves that have never amounted to anything, so it perhaps seems a bit early to know for sure if this summer will be any different.

David transfer: Do Man United need a new striker?

United have so many problems in their squad that it’s hard to know what should be a priority, but a new striker surely makes sense for the club.

Rasmus Hojlund is still young and didn’t quite hit top form last season, so might do well to rotate with another player next term, while the goals dried up a bit for Marcus Rashford, giving Erik ten Hag a major headache as his side have lacked another reliable goal-scorer when the England international has been out of form.

David might not be the best striker in the world, but he’s surely good enough to come in as an option to rotate with Hojlund, and to simply give MUFC a more proven and experienced option in that area of the pitch.

Still, David would also be a useful signing for Tottenham, who never really got around to replacing star striker Harry Kane when he left to join Bayern Munich last year, so there might be more of an automatic starting place in north London than in Manchester.