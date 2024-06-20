Video: Declan Rice blames pitch after embarrassing pass against Denmark

England were held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark earlier today in what was yet another uninspiring performance under Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions took an early lead through Harry Kane, who capitalised on a cross from Kyle Walker.

However, after gaining the advantage, England adopted a more defensive approach, which allowed Denmark to find an equaliser before half-time. The match ended in a stalemate, with Southgate facing criticism for his tactics.

Despite the presence of highly talented players who excel at their respective clubs, the England squad has struggled to translate that success onto the international stage.

Among the underperformers was Declan Rice, who had an average game in midfield. Rice played the full 90 minutes but managed only one shot on target and appeared clumsy in possession.

A particularly poor moment for the Arsenal midfielder has gone viral. In the clip, Jordan Pickford passes the ball to Rice near the edge of the England box.

Rice’s heavy first touch and subsequent misplaced pass resulted in a corner for Denmark. He appeared to gesture towards the pitch, seemingly blaming the grass for his error.

Watch the clip below: