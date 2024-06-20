Denmark vs England confirmed team news: Gareth Southgate makes no changes

Denmark and England go head-to-head in a big match in Group C on Thursday afternoon with three points being huge for each nation’s Euro 2024 campaigns.

A win for the Danish could see them go top of the group putting destiny in their hands heading into their final game of this stage with Serbia. While the Three Lions would qualify for the Round of 16 with a win in Frankfurt.

Gareth Southgate’s men were underwhelming in their opening match with Serbia, despite a promising first-half display and a 1-0 victory, which has many questioning how far they can go in the tournament.

England will be looking to make a statement to the rest of Euro 2024 against Denmark and Southgate has decided to stick with the same team that faced the Serbians last Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in midfield, while the England boss has also persisted with playing Phil Foden on the left. The latter has been questioned by many fans and pundits so Southgate will be hoping it pays off.

Confirmed England starting 11

An unchanged XI to face Denmark! ? pic.twitter.com/XOOr7rSQ8x — England (@England) June 20, 2024

As for Denmark, Kasper Hjulmand’s team drew 1-1 with Slovenia last time out despite taking the lead in the match through a Christian Eriksen goal. The Man United star could have made it 2-0 in the first half but paid the price for missing the golden opportunity.

The Danish did not appear to be anything special in Stuttgart on Sunday and looked fragile through the second half, similar to England.

The match between the two nations is shaping up to be an interesting one and Hjulmand has made one change from the Slovenia match with Alexander Bah being replaced by Joakim Maehle at right wing-back.

Confirmed Denmark starting 11