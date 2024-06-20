Everton are one of several clubs to have made an offer for Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi according to reports.

Ndid is out of contract at Leicester at the end of the month and the Foxes are keen to extend his stay following their promotion back to the Premier League.

Everton are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the news after finishing 15th last season after a ten point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton make offer for Ndidi

Given the financial uncertainties surrounding the club, the Toffees will no doubt be looking for smart business and opportunities in the market.

Journalist Santi Aouna has reported Everton, as well as French clubs Marseille and Lyon have made an offer for Ndidi.

He took to X.com and said:

“OM made an offer to Wilfred Ndidi, free next June.

“Lyon and Everton also made an offer to the Nigerian midfielder, Monaco is also there.

“Leicester wants to extend it, Seville is interested but the file should not go to the end.”

?EXCL: ??? #PL | ?? L'OM a formulé une offre à Wilfred Ndidi, libre en juin prochain ?? ? Lyon et Everton ont également fait une proposition au milieu de terrain nigérian ?? Monaco est également là ?? Leicester veut le prolonger ?? Seville est intéressé mais le… pic.twitter.com/4MICDDMuCy — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 20, 2024

Despite it being obvious Everton’s transfer budget won’t be huge that hasn’t stopped the club from pressing ahead and getting some deals done.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Everton have agreed a fee of £9m with Aston Villa for Tim Iroegbunam, with the 20-year-old set to undergo his medical, whilst Jack Harrison is reportedly close to joining the club on loan for another season.

A move for Ndidi would be smart business given he wouldn’t cost anything, has a wealth of Premier League experience and would help bolster Everton’s options in the middle of the park.

The Toffees will be desperate to hold onto star midfielder Amadou Onana who is attracting interest from a number of big clubs, but they may be forced to cash in to help ease their financial difficulties.

It remains to be seen what decision Ndidi makes, but if Everton can convince the Nigerian it would be quite a coup for them.