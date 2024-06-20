Fans fume at Gareth Southgate’s clueless tactics and treatment of Cole Palmer after Denmark draw

England’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark in their Euro 2024 campaign has left fans and pundits alike questioning Gareth Southgate’s tactics and selection choices, sparking a wave of criticism.

It was yet another uninspiring performance from Gareth Southgate’s side. The manager known for his passive approach, faced severe backlash as England failed to capitalise on their early lead against Denmark.

After Harry Kane scored the opener, England adopted a defensive stance, inviting pressure from the Danish side. This strategy ultimately backfired, allowing Denmark to equalise.

Fans expressed frustration at Southgate’s deployment of talented players in unfamiliar positions. Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Phil Foden, key figures in their respective club roles, were all played out of position. The mismatched positioning and apparent lack of attacking intent further fuelled the discontent among supporters.

One posted: “Bellingham’s an 8 playing 10. Foden’s a RW/AM playing as a LW. Trent is a RB playing CM. They’ve locked people up for less than what Southgate is doing with this golden generation.”

Another said: “Southgate’s system (if he even has one) is so poor, that he has to sub off Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka & Trent Alexander-Arnold, who individually are some of this countries best footballers.”

Southgate’s Cole Palmer treatment

He has also been criticised for ignoring Cole Palmer in the first two games. Palmer, coming off a stellar season with Chelsea, where he scored 27 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions, was seen as a player who could inject creativity and goal-scoring prowess into England’s midfield.

Yet, Southgate has left him on the bench for the first two games, which has left England and Chelsea fans among others absolutely fuming.

One fan wrote: “Not using Cole Palmer after the season he’s just had might be the most brain dead managerial decision we’ve ever seen in the history of our beautiful sport.”

Journalists Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano also expressed their surprise over Cole Palmer treatment

