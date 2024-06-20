Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with Atletico Madrid this summer but Fabrizio Romano has suggested that this transfer looks almost impossible as he’s too expensive for the La Liga giants.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Gallagher is not currently looking to resolve his future as his only focus is on England and Euro 2024.

Gallagher could undoubtedly be a fine signing for a club like Atletico Madrid, as well as numerous other top sides in England and elsewhere around Europe, but it seems the move to Spain looks unlikely as Chelsea want £50million for the player.

Romano says no bids have been made for Gallagher yet, at least not from Atletico Madrid, and it seems the journalist rates this potential deal as close to impossible.

Gallagher transfer: Where next for the Chelsea midfielder?

With Gallagher’s contract due to expire next summer, there will surely be plenty of interest in signing him on the cheap this summer, while CFC will also surely be feeling the pressure to cash in on him now instead of losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “Despite reports of a bid from Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher, I’m not aware of any offer being made. Nothing concrete is happening now, firstly because Gallagher won’t entertain any negotiation during the Euros and also because Chelsea want a £50m fee for the player, something almost impossible for Atletico Madrid now. So at this point, there’s nothing concrete apart from appreciation for the player.”

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops after the Euros, but it’s increasingly hard to see Gallagher staying at Stamford Bridge, which is perhaps a bit of a surprise after his fine form for the club last season.