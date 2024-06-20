Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is the subject of interest from a number of clubs, but no one has made an offer for him yet despite transfer rumours linking him with Lazio.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to provide an update on Greenwood’s future and other goings-on at Man Utd this summer.

It seems that Greenwood’s situation is not particularly advanced right now, with a lot of interest in the 22-year-old, who would have a high asking price.

It’s not entirely clear yet what kind of fee United will be looking for for Greenwood, but it seems it may be a tad premature to suggest that Lazio are making progress on this deal for the time being, despite what has been reported elsewhere.

Greenwood transfer: Will Man United find a buyer?

Despite Greenwood’s situation at United, with the former England international perhaps unlikely to ever play for the club again after his previous arrest and suspension from the team, it seems there is no shortage of interest in him this summer after an impressive loan spell at Getafe.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope this long-running saga can finally come to an end, with the club potentially set to make fairly significant profit on the player who came up through their academy, which should be good for Financial Fair Play reasons.

Still, for now Romano has played down the Greenwood to Lazio links, saying: “There are many links every day for Mason Greenwood, the latest being with Lazio, but what I’m hearing is that no club has agreed on a fee with Man United.

“It’s still a difficult negotiation, with Man United asking for big money and there are many clubs involved trying to agree on a deal, so it’s an open situation so far.”