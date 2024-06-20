Harry Kane has given England the lead against Denmark with a finish from close range.

The goal came after a great piece of work from Walker on the right. Joachim Andersen gets caught in possession by the Manchester City fullback, who pounces on the ball and bursts into the box before crossing it into the path of Kane.

The pass takes a couple of deflections before reaching Kane, who has the easiest of jobs to finish into the back of the net from close range.

Watch the goal below: