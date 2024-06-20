Inside Spain: Spain Euro hopes, Manchester United and Liverpool in limbo and Barcelona pull

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

The big French signing of the summer will undoubtedly be Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid, a deal that had been talked about so much that arguably the biggest signing of the past decade has faded into the background of the Euros. The biggest battle will arguably be for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old centre-back seems to be widely regarded as the next best thing at the back, and it’s hard for people to avoid drawing comparisons with Raphael Varane. But while Los Blancos pid around €10m for Varane, they have had to set a limit of €40m for Yoro’s fee. Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer both player and Lille more, closer to their €60m asking price, but it will be meaningless without Yoro’s blessing.

Paris Saint-Germain also had a bid turned down for him in January, and recently met with Yoro, which was taken as a positive for PSG. Yet Los Blancos have supposedly agreed terms with Yoro, leaving their competitors on the sidelines for now.

??Lamine Yamal on terrorising defences at #Euro2024 "I always go down the side of the defender, because it's a very psychological game. Once I leave a defender behind for the first time, he's already scared, and I will keep on going." pic.twitter.com/uhEQPAnNXQ — Football España (@footballespana_) June 19, 2024

A good sign for Madridistas is that they are selling young right-back Alex Jimenez to AC Milan, and 22-year-old central defender Rafa Marin, who was previously set to occupy Nacho Fernandez’s place. Marin is on the verge of a €10m move to Napoli this summer, which suggest Los Blancos think either their captain will U-turn on his future, or someone else is arriving.

Across the city, Atletico Madrid remain adamant that Samu Omorodion is going nowhere. He has a reported €80m release clause, and while Chelsea’s latest bid has moved over half of that amount, Atletico are holding firm. How long that resistance lasts remains to be seen.

Up in Barcelona, they may be struggling for funds, but they still attract the finest in Spain. Teenage talent Lamine Yamal has suggested on several occasions he wants Nico Williams to join him at club level, while another Aston Villa target in Alex Baena recently commented publicly that their style of play suits him.

Many further miles north, optimism is abound around the Spain side ahead of their clash against Italy. La Roja’s opening day performance pleasantly surprised back in Spain, and the great hope is that Williams and Lamine Yamal can be the difference-makers at Euro 2024. Hopes they can go all the way have risen, and the pair of wingers, who combined are still three years younger than Pepe, are in excellent shape.