Kylian Mbappe has been pictured wearing a custom-made protective mask following his broken nose during France’s match against Austria.

The incident occurred towards the end of the game when the 25-year-old forward clashed heads with Kevin Danso, resulting in heavy bleeding and Mbappe being forced off the field.

Initial reports suggested that the Real Madrid star would require surgery, potentially sidelining him for an extended period, including France’s upcoming crucial match against the Netherlands.

However, French fans were relieved to learn that immediate surgery is not necessary. RMC Sport reported that Mbappe is hopeful of participating in the match against the Dutch, thanks to the protective mask he will be wearing for the remainder of the Euros.

Mbappe sports the new face mask

And the newly custom-made mask has been revealed. The French national team has shared images of Mbappe sporting the new mask, which features the colours of the French flag.

The mask has been specially designed to ensure Mbappe can continue to play while protecting his injury.

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will start against Netherlands or come off the bench. It also remains to be seen whether the mask will affect his performances or not.