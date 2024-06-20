Leeds defender wants Serie A move but another player stands in the way

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is being linked with a potential return to AS Roma this summer following a successful 18-month loan spell with the Serie A club.

The Spanish defender, who joined Roma on loan in January 2023, made a significant impact during his tenure, and both parties are now keen to make the move permanent.

It was recently reported that the player has informed Leeds that he wants to leave, and the club are willing to grant him his request, given their need to raise substantial funds before 30th June in order to adhere with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Financial constraints hindering Roma

Despite mutual interest, Roma are facing financial challenges in finalising the deal. According to Corriere della Sera, as reported by Sport Witness, the Italian club is actively working to offload several players, including Rick Karsdorp, Marash Kumbulla, and Chris Smalling, to free up wages and create room for Llorente.

However, the report claims that the club are finding it hard to sell Kumbulla and if the Albanian stays, it could prevent Roma from signing the Leeds United defender.

Leeds United, under the management of Daniel Farke, had a strong season in the Championship but narrowly missed out on direct promotion, finishing third.

Their promotion hopes were dashed in the play-offs by Southampton, who secured their spot in the Premier League.

As Leeds prepares for another promotion bid next season, they will need to bolster their squad. The potential departure of Llorente would require Leeds to seek reinforcements in their defensive line-up.