Leeds on verge of signing Premier League winger as Harrison replacement

Adam Pope, a reporter for BBC Sport, has suggested that Leeds United might make a permanent move for Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony this summer.

Anthony spent the 2023-24 on loan at Elland Road and he did not have the best of time at the Championship club.

He started only two games for Daniel Farke’s team and scored just one goal for the Whites.

With Jack Harrison most likely heading to Everton next season, a permanent move for Anthony could be on the cards.

Pope noted in a piece for BBC Sport’s Leeds transfer blog that Anthony is now well down the Bournemouth pecking order and that it could be wise for him to leave this summer.

Pope added: “With [Crysencio] Summerville expected to leave in the summer and Jack Harrison likely to renew his loan at Everton, how big is the case to bring the 24-year-old back on a permanent deal?

“A year working with [Daniel] Farke means he is attuned to his ways and what is expected at the club. The evidence is Anthony can last the Championship distance.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal step up efforts to sign £100m Newcastle man Aston Villa in intensive talks to sign Everton striker Exclusive: Premier League clubs begin talks to sign 18-year-old wonderkid



“Anthony has pedigree having spent a decade on Arsenal’s books before joining Bournemouth in 2016. He is under contract with the Cherries until 2027, but the right offer this summer could see his future and best years elsewhere.”

Farke will have a busy summer at Leeds

Leeds United are expected to lose a number of players this summer including Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto.

Incase all of them leave Elland Road this summer, then a move for Anthony makes sense as Farke would be getting a player he already knows having worked with him last season.

Due to their failure to get promoted to the Premier League, Leeds are set to go through a major overhaul of their squad.