Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace player Michael Olise.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have joined their Premier League rivals in the chase to sign the Palace winger.

After scoring ten goals and providing six assists in just 19 Premier League matches last season, Olise has seen his stock rise and interest from the biggest Premier League clubs have increased in his services.

Both Chelsea and Man United want to sign the Palace winger and make Olise a part of their attack for next season.

Liverpool have now joined them, although, signing him makes little sense as he plays in the same position as Mohamed Salah.

Olise has a £60m release clause in his contract and teams can sign him if they activate that clause, provided the player agrees to join them.

The report mentions that Liverpool will find it difficult to sign the player as other clubs have advantage in the race to sign him.

Olise grew up as a Manchester United fan and he will prefer to play for them if given the opportunity.

He is from London and currently lives there, which makes moving to Chelsea an easier move for him.

Liverpool should focus on other positions

It makes little sense for Liverpool to spend that amount of money on a position that does not need strengthening on urgent basis.

The Reds would be wise to sign a new centre-back to partner with Virgil Van Dijk or make their left-back position stronger ahead of next season.

With Salah staying at Liverpool for at least one more season, Olise would have to be used in rotation.

Not only would the player not like it but spending that amount of money for someone who will not start every week for the club is not wise.

If Salah was leaving then signing him should have been the Merseyside club’s priority but not at the moment.