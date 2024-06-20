Man United handed huge boost as European giants pull out of race for top striker target

AC Milan have reportedly lost their advantage in the race to sign Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee handing a huge boost to Premier League clubs Man United and Arsenal.

It looked like the Dutch star was on his way to the San Siro at one point as Zirkzee was believed to be happy to stay in Serie A. However, Corriere dello Sport are now reporting that Milan have lost their advantage in the race for the 23-year-old and are already exploring alternative targets.

This is a huge boost for Man United and Arsenal as the English duo continue to monitor Zirkzee’s situation at Bologna.

It was reported this week by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that Manchester club are exploring a deal to sign the striker and are weighing up whether to make an official move as United boss Erik ten Hag would like a new frontman at Old Trafford for the new season.

Club-to-club talks have yet to take place but the Red Devils are currently speaking to the player’s representatives and their interest is advanced.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are still monitoring the 23-year-old and have yet to make any official approach, reports Sky Sports.

Why are Man United and Arsenal chasing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee?

There are several reasons why Zirkzee is hot property this summer as the striker provides interested clubs with exceptional value in a position where players are going for huge sums of cash during the current transfer window.

The Bologna star is contracted to the Serie A club until 2026 but that deal contains a €40m (£34m) release clause, which makes the transfer easy to get over the line.

That price is very attractive, but so are the 23-year-old’s numbers.

Zirkzee was a key figure in Bologna’s successful season as he produced 12 goals and assisted a further seven across 37 matches as Thiago Motta’s team secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Netherlands international is not a player who is going to get 25+ goals in the Premier League next season, but he is a big talent and his age allows room for the striker to develop further.