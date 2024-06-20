Man United set to receive £60m that could change their transfer plans

According to reports, Manchester United are due to get a hefty £60 million infusion that will assist lessen the burden that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules have placed on the team.

The Red Devils are prepared to spend money on new signings this summer in order to improve the level of the team.

They are looking to generate funds from the sales of players like Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and a few others.

Due to restrictions to spend freely, the Red Devils have received a good news in order to do their transfer business this summer.

According to Football Insider, Man United will receive a £60million sponsorship payment that will ease their financial concerns.

The Snapdragon logo will now be shown on the front of the team’s jerseys, essentially taking Teamviewer’s place, according to a new sponsorship agreement that United and Qualcomm signed in September of last year.

With this agreement, United will make £60 million a season, which is an increase of about £12 to £15 million over their previous contract with TeamViewer.

The latest infusion of money will help them in their transfer business this summer and avoid them getting into trouble with Premier League’s PSR.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Man United have decided to add fresh faces to their squad and they are expected to sign players in all the positions, perhaps apart from the goalkeeping position.

Man United will be busy in the transfer window

After the departure of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial this summer, signing a new defender and attacker is being considered a priority at Old Trafford.

With manager Erik ten Hag now staying at the club, the Red Devils have turned their attention to transfer business this summer.

The report mentions that Man United are expected to do most of their business in July as by then the PSR restrictions would have eased.